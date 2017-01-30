Woman Throws 5-Year-Old Onto Oncoming Train Tracks

Police report a woman who allegedly threw a 5-year-old girl onto the track of an oncoming train at the New Jersey Transit Station has been charged with attempted murder.

According to Inside Edition, a child was thrown onto the train tracks by a total stranger. Rescued by her mom’s boyfriend and police who jumped in front of the train in an effort for it to stop, the young girl is expected to be okay despite suffering bruises and cuts to her face.

The suspect, 20-year-old Autumn Matacchiera was arrested for attempted murder and currently undergoing a psychiatric evaluation at the Lourdes Medical Center.

Matacchiere did not know the girl or her family.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com