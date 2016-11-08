Woman Runs Over Husband And Friends After Divorce

In Martinez, California, a female driver ran over her estranged husband with her vehicle and then proceeded to jump off the Benicia Bridge to her death.

On Monday morning, 60-year-old Kimberly Goldman waited for her husband to emerge from a court hearing at the Family Law Center. After her husband surfaced outside with two women, Goldman accelerated in her vehicle and hit all three people at the intersection of Court and Main Street, according to the police.

Goldman then put the car in reverse and hit one of the woman for a second time. The police believe Goldman then drove to the Benicia Bridge and jumped, according to Daily Mail.

James Iler, the Martinez Marina Service Representative said, “The woman was at the divorce court early this morning. She got angry apparently after the proceedings, used her car to run over her husband.”

At about 10:30 a.m. on Monday morning, eyewitness Juanita Brand was coming out of the courthouse.

“I saw people laying on the ground, the ambulance and EMS,” Brand said. “Some of the Sheriff’s deputies were around.”

The three victims of the hit-and-run incident were taken to the hospital, and were treated for moderate injuries.

A witness at the scene of the crime, 30-year-old Christina Parson, was on a nearby crosswalk when the collision happened. Parson explained that there was no doubt regarding the woman’s intent.

“It was deliberate,” Parson said. “You can tell it was. An officer came running out of the courthouse, and I screamed for him to get help.”

About 20 minutes after Goldman ran over her husband and the two other women in a blue car, the police received a report that a woman jumped off the Benicia Bridge.

Goldman’s body was later recovered in the water below by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The vehicle Goldman left at the top of the bridge matched the description of the car in the hit-and-run, according to Eric Ghisleta of the Martinez police.

Police says after driver struck the pedestrians she reversed directions, hitting one of the victims twice before driving away. pic.twitter.com/Wwa5ohaaDP — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) November 7, 2016

“Based on all indications, it appears it could be the same woman,” Ghisletta said.

