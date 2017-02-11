Woman Pranks Tattoo Artist By Making Her Boobs Explode

Few things go together as well as “pranks” and “tattoos” do, expect maybe the words “oops” and “sorry.” At a tattoo shop in Thailand, one woman played a trick on the tattoo artist that surprisingly didn’t result in horrible disfigurement, but rather a good story for everyone involved.

To give a tattoo artist the scare of his life, a woman shoved two balloons in her shirt and somehow managed to convince him that this could somehow be a “natural” look. To his credit, the tattoo artist kept his focus while giving the woman a tattoo without being distracted by the strange sight of human anatomy in front of him.

At a key moment in the session, the woman managed to pop one of the balloons and, as you can imagine, scared the living daylights out of him. Luckily, he jumped backward in fright instead of digging further into her, which would be a great prank for him to pull off.

Considering how often tattoo artists have been able to prank their customers with a misspelled tattoo, it looks like this one got a taste of his own medicine. Although we don’t actually know if this tattoo artist deserved the prank, we hope he one day gets retribution against the perpetrator.

