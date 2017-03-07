Woman Murders Husband After Catching Him In Threesome With Other Couple

43-year-old North Caroline resident Crystal Gambino has been given a 29-year prison sentence for murdering her husband and a couple that he was allegedly engaged in a threesome with.

Reportedly, in February of last year, Crystal Gambino came home one day to discover her husband, 42-year-old Giovanni Gambino engaged in group sex with another couple, Geoffrey Glen Gilliland and Stephanie Lynn Sanchez, both 33-years-old.

She’s said to have then retrieved a .44 Magnum gun and a box of bullets which she used to kill her husband and the couple.

Capt. Curtis Rosselle of the Gaston County Police Department said, “We believe they were all three shot inside the house, in a bedroom, and then one of the victims, the female victim, was moved outside.”

Locke Bell, the Gaston County District Attorney stated that they believe Crystal dragged Stephanie Lynn Sanchez’s body outside with the intention of burning but quit at some point because she needed to pick up her 8-year-old child from school.

Crystal’s lawyer claimed that the murders were the result of domestic violence, mental health issues, and infidelity. Authorities, however, claimed that there were no previous records of violence at the home.

In a statement to the court, Crystal Gambino said, “I hate this happened. It’s a horrible tragedy, not only to these people but to my family. I can say I’m sorry, but I don’t think they’ll accept it anyway.”

Stephanie Lynn Sanchez’s father Eddie Hime, unsatisfied with the plea deal, told reporters, “Twenty-nine years for taking that away is not enough, in my opinion.”

Jennifer Burke, Glen Gilliland’s sister, speaking to Crystal Gambino through a court statement said, “I can only hope that you suffer every day.”

Prior to accepting the plea deal, Crystal Gambino had been charged with three counts of first-degree murder. She pleaded guilty Monday under a plea deal to second-degree murder in the deaths of Sanchez and Gilliland involuntary manslaughter in the death of her husband, Giovanni.

