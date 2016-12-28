Woman Gets Revenge on Ex-Fiancé at Dallas Cowboys Game After Getting Dumped via Text

A Dallas Cowboys fan gave her ex-fiancé a public message at Monday night’s game, Star-Telegram reports.

Brenna Clanton’s ex broke up with her via text message back in October and made him wish he didn’t.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her fiancé dumped her VIA TEXT before finding out she bought him Cowboys tickets for Christmas. She’s doing fine. pic.twitter.com/z4YtBAaKcD — Alex McDaniel (@AlexMcDaniel) December 27, 2016

Clanton bought her fiancé tickets to the Dallas Cowboy’s game against the Detroit Lions for his Christmas present. Before he found out what the gift was, he ended their engagement, according to The Dallas Morning News.

She still attended the game and brought with her a sign that read: “My fiancé dumped me in a text message. He should have waited until after Christmas.” She added the hashtag “nothing in common” to represent his reasoning for the split.

Alex McDaniel, an editor, saw Clanton and shared a photo of her and her sign on Twitter. “She’s doing fine,” McDaniel added to her tweet.

Clanton, an Austin hairstylist, bought the tickets for the game as well as booked an Airbnb for the night. Instead of scrapping the plans all together, she chose to go and brought her best friend instead.

Originally posted on Womanista.com