38-Year-Old Married Mother Charged For Having Relationship With 14-Year-Old Boy

A married mother from Michigan has been charged with a horrific crime. A 14-year-old boy’s mother claims that the Lima Township woman has been sending nude photographs and having sex with her son on multiple occasions.

On Thursday, 38-year-old Brooke L. Lajiness appeared in court and faces 13 counts including “criminal sexual conduct, accosting a minor for immoral purposes, and furnishing obscenity to a child,” according to Daily Mail.

Lajiness posted $50k cash bond after being arraigned earlier in March.

On March 3, Michigan State Police Trooper Donald Pasternak testified in front of the court and explained that Lajiness exchanged nude photos with the teenage boy and then went on to have sex with the minor.

According to the transcript from the hearing, Pasternak explained to Magistrate A. Thomas Truesdell that the mother of the victim filed a complaint with the Michigan State Police stating that Lajiness was having sexual relations with her son, according to M Live.

“They started conversing and exchanging nude photographs while he was still in middle school,” Pasternak said.

The inappropriate relationship began back in the summer of 2016 when the teenage boy was between middle school or high school. Law enforcement officials have indicated that they are searching for more victims of Lajiness’ sexual advances.

“This case involves a defendant seeking out minors for sex,” John Vella, the Assistant Washtenaw County Prosecutor said.

Lajiness’ legal team is attempting to assert that there was only one victim and that the charges only pertain to the one specific boy.

At this time, Judge J. Cedric Simpson has ruled Lajiness is allowed to travel to her hometown of Toledo on the condition that she alerts the court to her plans. She also has been banned from going near school property or any minors other than her own children.

Lajiness is not allowed to use any computers or social media sites at this time. The other conditions of her bond state that she is prohibited from the use of drugs or alcohol.

She is set to appear once again in court on March 30 for a probable cause hearing, and a preliminary examination on April 13.

