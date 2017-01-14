Woman Arrested After Trying to Smuggle Her Boyfriend Out of Prison in a Suitcase

A woman was arrested after attempting to smuggle her boyfriend out of prison in a neon pink suitcase, Central European News agency reports.

Antonieta Robles Saouda, 25, went to the Jose Antonio Anzoategui prison in Venezuela with her 6-year-old daughter to visit her boyfriend, Ibrain Jose Vargas Garcia, and attempted to help him escape by putting him in a pink suitcase which also contained their daughter’s toys, shared the New York Post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A woman was busted for trying to smuggle her lover out of prison in a suitcase https://t.co/aGQih9w8gA pic.twitter.com/5PkNojhzct — New York Post (@nypost) January 12, 2017

Guards at the prison caught on when Saouda had trouble moving the case, searching the luggage and foiling her plan after discovering Garcia curled up inside.

Garcia was taken back to his cell while Saouda was arrested, and the couple’s daughter was was taken into custody by social services.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.