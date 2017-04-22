‘Wizard’s Of Waverly Place’ Star David Henrie Marries Longtime Girlfriend Maria Cahill

Wizard’s of Waverly Place star David Henrie has married his longtime girlfriend Maria Cahill.

The former Disney star tied the knot with the former Miss Delaware, in an intimate ceremony on Friday at St. Peter and Paul’s Church in Wilmington, Calif. The ceremony was attended by family and friends, including actors such as Kevin James and his former co-stars, such as Selena Gomez!

The groom gushed to E! News about his special day saying:

“I knew Maria was special from the moment I saw her. Now, almost three years later, it’s almost surreal that we’re finally getting married. We’re so blessed to be surrounded by our family and friends to celebrate this special day and I can’t wait to start this next adventure with my best friend and soulmate.”

According to reports, the bride wore a stunning gown by Enzoani, her handsome groom donned a custom tux by Indochino. The two are said to have shared their very first dance as husband and wife to Michael Bublé’s song “Hold On”.

“The ceremony was a full Latin mass and lasted almost two hours,” a source told E! News. “The color theme was lavender and her bouquet had lavender roses, while the bridesmaids wore lavender dresses. At the end of the ceremony, the newlyweds walked out of the church and guests threw white rose petals on them in celebration.”

His former co-star Selena Gomez was in attendance at the ceremony as well.

The 24-year-old actress wore a long red dress with cut-outs on the sides as she stopped by the nuptials.

The 27-year-old actor and the 26-year-old former Miss Delaware turned teacher wed in an Old Hollywood-inspired ceremony in Southern California, according to reports.

Selena played David’s little sister on the show and she was one of the first to know he had asked Maria to marry him.

‘[Selena was] one of the first people I told I was getting married. She was like, ”I’m in. Whenever it is, I’ll be there.”’

The singer had offered to perform at the wedding but David wanted her to enjoy the evening, she may have spontaneously jumped on the mic during the reception however.

The couple plan to honeymoon in St. Lucia.

