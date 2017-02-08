Willie Nelson Has Fallen Ill, Cancels Shows

Country music icon Willie Nelson has reportedly been forced to cancel two of his upcoming concerts due to illness.

The “On the Road Again” singer won’t be able to perform on Friday, February 10th, at Sahuarita, Arizona or Albuquerque, New Mexico on the following day, according to Rolling Stone.

There have been no makeup dates revealed at this time, but the Country Music Hall of Fame member is in communication with the organizers at Route 66 Casinio and the Desert Diamond Casino in order to appear at some point in the future.

Refunds will be available at points of purchase.

On Monday, Willie Nelson’s team announced that health reasons forced the 83-year-old to call off three shows on February 6, 7, and 8 to be held at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California.

At this time, Willie’s reps have said that he plans on performing on February 16 at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Other artists on the lineup that night include Little Big Town, Dierks Bentley, Cody Johnson, and the Band Perry, according to Wide Open Country.

Nelson’s recent string of cancelled shows have his fanbase concerned for his health. However, his publicist, Elain Shock, told the Associated Press that he is trying to recover from a bad cold.

In the past, Nelson has suffered from lung issues due to years of smoking. Back in 2015, the legendary singer underwent stem cell surgery.

Willie Nelson has been working on new music and plans on releasing a new album titled God’s Problem Child on April 28th, the day before his 84th birthday. The new collection of songs was produced by Buddy Cannon.

This coming weekend, Nelson has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal album.

We wish Willie Nelson a speedy and full recovery.

[H/T Rolling Stone, Wide Open Country]