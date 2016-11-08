Will Smith’s Father Dies, Actor’s Ex-Wife Sheree Fletcher Posts Touching Tribute

Will Smith‘s father, Willard Carroll Smith, Sr., has passed away, Entertainment Tonight reports.

The star’s ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher, shared the news on Instagram Monday, Nov. 7, posting a photo of Smith and his dad with her and Smith’s son, Trey.

“We’re gonna miss you Daddio!” Fletcher wrote. “You lived & played by your own rules…you truly were 1 of a kind! You instilled discipline, and a work ethic that has created a legacy in your honor! (Pic left to right: Will Smith II; Will Smith III (Trey); Will Smith I (Daddio!) #RIPDaddio#donttellmetheresnothingyoucantdo#WillSMITH1.”

Fletcher and Smith were married from 1992 to 1995, and share son Trey Smith, 23.

Smith married wife Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997, and the two share son Jaden Smith, 18, and daughter Willow Smith, 16.

