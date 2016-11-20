Will Jana Kramer Dance With a Fill-In for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale?

Im being quarantined with @alanbersten. Please feel better @glebsavchenkoofficial #flu A photo posted by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Nov 19, 2016 at 3:15pm PST

Dancing with the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko is still out with the flu!

According to Us Weekly, the flu may impact his ability to compete in the finale on Monday with his dance partner Jana Kramer. Kramer now has no other option but to practice with another Dancing with the Stars pro Alan Bersten. “Im being quarantined with @alanbersten. Please feel better @glebsavchenkoofficial #flu,” Kramer wrote on Instagram.

As Kramer has no choice but to continue rehearsing she will be up against Laurie Hernandez, James Hinchcliffe, and Calvin Johnson Jr. for the mirrorball trophy.

Savchenko has yet to speak out about becoming ill on social media although fans are hopeful he will triumph in the end.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.