Wife Finds Husband’s Tinder Profile And Makes A Few Adjustments

If you are a married man and have the nerve to use a dating app, make sure you don’t leave your phone lying around for your wife to see or else something like this will happen.

One husband learned his lesson when his wife discovered he had been using the online dating app Tinder, Scary Mommy reports.

His profile “Mike, 29” on Tinder was given a few necessary updates by his wife. She turned it into a self-loathing profile and called out her husband his philandering habits.

She wrote in his profile, “Hey my name is mike I’m married with two kids. I have a tiny d–k that is sti infested. My wife found my profile if you can’t tell and I don’t know yet that she’s talking on the phone right now with one of my girls and is leaving me. I’m a piece of s–t who doesn’t give a flying f–k about anyone but myself I have been talking and cheating so long don’t be sad if I don’t remember your name because I send the same generic s–t to all you girls. Feel free to blow me up with hate mail.”

Mike’s wife shared his rewritten bio on Reddit and it went viral! Since posting it, the image has received over 6,660 up-votes along with plenty of comments including, “This is what happens when you take a selfie from that angle” and “He looks 40.”

