Wife Faces 15 Years In Prison For Poisoning Husband In Hopes Of Killing His Libido

People will go to some pretty great lengths to get out of having to do things, but one Nevada woman sank pretty low to get out of having sex with her husband.

49-year-old Andrea Heming admitted to police that she poison her husband, Ralph because she didn’t want to have sex with him anymore. That was two years ago, and Heming is still on the run from the police.

In documents uncovered by a local Las Vegas reporter, Heming told authorities, “I wouldn’t use that much to kill him, but just enough to make him not have an erection.

For six month, Heming’s now ex-husband suffered nose bleeds and diarrhea before he figured out that she’d been poisoning him with boric acid, which is typically used to kill roaches. Reportedly she’d been putting the substance in his drinks and cereal.

He said, “I had been getting sick a while back. Like six to eight months. I got stomach cramps.”

Ralph has since moved to California, and police officials believe that Andrea Heming is in Mexico, trying to avoid her prison sentence of up to 15 years, which is likely to be increased due to her failure to turn herself in.

