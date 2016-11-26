Why Parents at Barron Trump’s Private School Are Upset About the Family’s Decision to Stay in New York City

After it was reported that Barron and Melania Trump will not move into the White House in January in order to allow Barron to finish out the school year at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in New York City, several parents at the school have voiced their concerns about the decision.

Vanity Fair reports that parents are expressing their worries about security fears, and are unsure of how having the First Son at their children’s school will impact them.

“Some parents are freaking out and worked up about security and what the school is going to do,” one board member said.

Some parents at the $45,000-per-year school are worried about Trump’s policies, others are anxious about a Secret Service presence and still others have concerns about a possible kidnapping or increased traffic near the school.

CNN reports that Trump’s decision to keep his family based in New York City will cost around $1 million per day, and the unprecedented move has people talking.

“Parents have spoken to me about how Trump’s presence here will affect day-to-day life in New York,” said Wednesday Martin, a social researcher. “They talk about the traffic and disruption and inconvenience this will cause and link it to Trump’s lack of regard for others as well as his lack of respect for protocol.”



When the decision to keep Barron in school was announced, a Trump spokesperson noted that the 10-year-old’s parents were concerned about pulling him out of school in the middle of the year, a sentiment several mothers at the school seem to agree with.

“Barron has had a really stressful year and so you’re starting to hear some moms talk about being happy that he’s staying,” one mom said. “Even though it’s an inconvenience for us, it’s a good thing for him.”

Originally Posted on Womanista.com.