New Documentary Claims Whitney Houston Had Relationship With Her Assistant Robyn Crawford

A new documentary titled Whitney: Can I Be Me? is claiming that late singer Whitney Houston was bisexual.

Multiple insiders close to the late Bodyguard actress are of the opinion that Whitney had a gay relationship with her assistant Robyn Crawford.

At one point during the documentary, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, stylist Ellin Lavar spoke out about Houston’s sexuality.

“I don’t think she was gay,” Lavar said. “I think she was bisexual. Robyn provided a safe place for her… in that Whitney found safety and solace.”

Kevin Ammons, Houston’s security guard, opened up about the “I Will Always Love You” songstress’s relationship with Crawford.

“Robyn and Whitney were like twins,” Ammons said. “They were inseparable. They had a bond and Bobby Brown could never remove Robyn. He wanted to be the man in the relationship.”

Sources close to Whitney Houston and her former spouse, Bobby Brown, said that Bobby and Robyn did not like one another.

“Bobby Brown and Robyn Crawford were like fire and ice. They hated each other,” says David Roberts, one of Whitney Houston’s former bodyguards.

He continued by saying: “They’d battle for her affections. Bobby and Robyn had some physical altercations and there were times where he wasn’t always the winner. But then Whitney would always come and pour oil over troubled waters.”

Whitney Houston was found dead at the age of 48. She died in her bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2012. The cause of death was ruled as an accidental drowning as she had various drugs in her system, according to People.

In past interviews, Bobby Brown has suggested that he knew Whitney was bisexual.

“I know,” he said. “We were married for 14 years. There are some things we talked about that were personal to us.”

Bobby says it was Whitney’s mother, Cissy, who was the one that was the most opposed to the relationship with Crawford.

“I really feel that if Robyn was accepted into Whitney’s life, Whitney would still be alive today,” Brown said. “She didn’t have close friends with her anymore.”

Whitney: Can I Be Me? will be released in August.

