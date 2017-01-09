74th Golden Globe Awards: What Time Do The 2017 Golden Globe Awards Start?

What time do the Golden Globe Awards start tonight? That’s the big question everyone wants to get an answer to today, whether it be through asking friends or plugging it into a search engine. So if you find yourself on the receiving end of the question “What time do the Golden Globe Awards start tonight?” you can send them this handy link, because we’ve taken all the guess work on when the 2017 Golden Globe Awards begin.

Here is what you need to know:

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Jimmy Fallon hosted 2017 Golden Globe Awards are live on NBC tonight, January 8th, at 8:00 PM Eastern & 5:00 PM Pacific.

But surely you want to know more than just what time the award ceremony starts, right?

How about when does the Red Carpet begin for the big award show? The Red Carpet start time for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards is 7:00 PM Eastern & 4:00 PM Pacific. You could also head over to E! for Red Carpet coverage starting at 6:00 PM Eastern and 3:00 PM Pacific.

Now that you know when the 2017 Golden Globe Awards begin, have you checked out who is nominated for what? Luckily for you, ComicBook.com will be covering the show LIVE and you can follow along on Twitter with @ComicBook .

Are you getting dressed up for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards? Tweet us your party pictures and we’ll share them with our fans!

Will it the awards be found in Manchester By The Sea or will it be found in La La Land, or maybe illuminated by Moonlight?

MORE GOLDEN GLOBES NEWS: The Most Shocking Nominations Of The 2017 Golden Globes / Golden Globe Nominations: 5 Biggest Film Snubs / Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds Nominated for Golden Globes / 2017 Golden Globes Film Predictions / 2017 Golden Globes TV Predictions