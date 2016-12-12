Westworld Wins Two Critics’ Choice Awards

There is no doubt that HBO’s Westworld was one the of the most brilliant new series’ of 2016.

So much so, that it was nominated for three Critics’ Choice Awards.

Evan Rachel Wood won Best Actress In A Drama Series for her role as Dolores in Westworld.

Thandie Newton won Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her role as Meave in Westworld.

Westworld is finally getting the attention it deserves from both audiences and critics after a thrilling first season!

Evan Rachel Wood said, “She gave me a strength I didn’t know I had” referring to Dolores during her acceptance speech, noting that she truly is in a dream!

The one-hour drama series Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, it explores a world in which every human appetite, no matter how noble or depraved, can be indulged.

The cast of the 10-episode series includes Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth and Clifton Collins, Jr.

Inspired by the motion picture “Westworld,” written and directed by Michael Crichton. Production companies, Bad Robot Productions, Jerry Weintraub Productions and Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producer/writer/director, Jonathan Nolan; executive producer/writer, Lisa Joy; executive producers, J.J. Abrams, Jerry Weintraub, Bryan Burk.

Westworld will return for season 2 on HBO in 2018.

