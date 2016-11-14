Westworld: Season 2 Teaser Video

Just a few moments ago, Westworld Season 2 got a greenlight from HBO Programming President Casey Bloys.

A creepy teaser video accompanied the exciting announcement from the official HBO Twitter account:

“I am thrilled to announce the pickup of our three fall series, all of which have distinctive, original voices,” said Bloys. “Critics and viewers alike have welcomed Westworld and Insecure, as well as the return of Sarah Jessica Parker to the network after 12 years with Divorce.”

Westworld has pulled in the highest ratings since Game of Thrones and True Detective, giving the series quite a promising future.

Westworld is averaging 11.7 million overall viewers each week tops the network’s other tentpoles during their first seasons.

As if Ford isn’t terrifying enough already…

The one-hour drama series Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Set at the intersection of the near future and the reimagined past, it explores a world in which every human appetite, no matter how noble or depraved, can be indulged.

The cast of the 10-episode series includes Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth and Clifton Collins, Jr.

Inspired by the motion picture “Westworld,” written and directed by Michael Crichton. Production companies, Bad Robot Productions, Jerry Weintraub Productions and Kilter Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producer/writer/director, Jonathan Nolan; executive producer/writer, Lisa Joy; executive producers, J.J. Abrams, Jerry Weintraub, Bryan Burk.

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

