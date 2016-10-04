Westworld Opening Credits Scene Officially Released Online

When it comes to making a killer TV series, there is one element you have to make sure to handle perfectly. Sure the casting, direction, style, and writing are all important, but that isn’t what we’re talking about here.

No great show is complete without an epic opening credits sequence.

Each enormous hit over the last decade or so has had an extremely memorable opening sequence. Game Of Thrones and The Walking Dead stand out as two of the best, and it looks like HBO is trying to continue this trend with their latest series.

Westworld, from creators JJ Abrams and Jonathon Nolan, has been set up to be television’s next phenomenon, and they created an opening sequence to rival some of the greats. Following the series premiere on Sunday, the sequence was released online.

The most eye-catching part of the scene is its brilliant use of black and white. While the world is so concerned with using millions of colors and textures, Westworld used ther title sequence to single out the ordinary contrast. This helped the scene feel smooth and fluid, just like one of the well-oiled machines the series focuses on.

Throughout the visionary display of machines building humans, and horses, one other element stands out among the rest.

The music of Ramin Djawadi strikes once again.

The composer, famous for his work on Game Of Thrones, has knocked the music for Westworld out of the park. The subtle melodies combined with the piano to create and eerie, yet beautiful. feel for the entire show. Much like the score for Game Of Thrones sets its tone, so does the music of Westworld.

Ultimately, an opening sequence doesn’t actually add to the content of a series. It can, however, bring you into a world you may have never dreamed of entering. Westworld did just that for a lot of folks, and the fans seemed to really enjoy it.

Westworld airs Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO.