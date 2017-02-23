Westworld Star Angela Sarafyan Could Step Out Of This Skimpy Dress, Literally

Angela Sarafyan definitely isn’t afraid to show a little skin! On Tuesday, the Westworld star rocked an extremely daring dress that made her appear practically naked.

The 33-year-old actress attended pre-Oscars event the Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris’ Toast to Young Hollywood this week and turned heads when she showed up a skintight white gown with cut-out panels along the entire side of her body. The stunning getup showcased some serious side and under boob clearly displaying that she opted not to wear a bra for the awards show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Check out the photos of Angela Sarafyan’s dress here.

Sarafyan portrayed the prostitute host Clementine Pennyfeather on the wildly popular HBO series Westworld. In the sci-fi thriller, the brunette beauty stripped down completely naked on several occasions. She also appeared nude in the 2011 film A Good Old Fashioned Orgy, according to E! News.

The star-studded Vanity Fair and L’Oreal Paris’ Toast to Young Hollywood was packed with celebrities including Dakota Johnson, Naya Rivera, Colton Haynes, Cameron Monaghan, Shay Mitchell, Rowan Blanchard, and Zelda Williams.

Back in November, Angela Sarafyan spoke out about what it was like to have a starring role in Westworld, a show based on human-like androids that live in a pay-for-entry fantasy land of no laws or rules.

“The show really makes you use your brain, and asks serious questions that people might be too afraid to ask outloud,” Sarafyan says.

In preparing for her role as a prostitute, Clementine was asked back in January how she prepared to portray the character, and if there was anyone she looked to as inspiration.

“No one specific. I’ve always been fascinated with prostitutes and strippers and I do have a book on them — it’s about all the different kinds of sex workers and all the actors who have played them in history. I am fascinated by the women who are empowered by the work, who find glory in it. In the time and place that Westworld‘s set, prostitutes aren’t particularly looked down upon, and there’s a lot of power in prostitution for Clementine.”

She also opened up about how Clementine Pennyfeather has “nightmares,” and went into detail about the mystery surrounding her intriguing character.

“Clementine has nightmares, but they are a part of her past narrative. Even though the hosts have their daily memories erased and rebooted every night [by Delos employees], that doesn’t mean that everything is forgotten…those memories are still in there somewhere underneath all the layers. Like when you delete things off of your cell phone, where does it go? It has to go somewhere, right?”

Keep up with Angela Sarafyan on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing Angela Sarafyan’s dress?

Up Next:

[H/T E! News]