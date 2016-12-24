Wendy Williams Posted A Throwback Picture, And The Internet Had A Field Day With It

In the tradition of Thursdays, TV host Wendy Williams decided to post a throwback photo on her Instagram page. However, like too many photos posted on the internet, Williams’ photo went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The throwback Thursday photo is of Williams when she was about 12 years old. The daytime TV star even admits that at the time she was going through one of her “awkward” phases. She wasn’t the thin, done up, and confident person she is today back then. So, the internet decided to take advantage of Williams’ “awkward” looks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

3 days until Christmas! 🎄🎄🎄Here I am as an awkward 12 year old. #TBT #holidays #christmas A photo posted by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:01am PST

searching Wendy Williams on twitter was a big mistake omg I hope she sees all the tweets and cries. — skittles. (@chasemylovex) December 23, 2016

Wendy Williams literally made a career of talking shit & degrading people & we’re supposed to feel bad bc she’s built like a linebacker? — Slim ✨ (@_liltigg) December 23, 2016

Wendy Williams looking like Binky from Arthur 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BjApvpGlwI — Blessings Coming (@PthaGoat8) December 22, 2016

Williams has built her career around tearing celebrities apart. She is as big of a bully as many of the people who decided to pick at her Instagram photo. However, many other Twitter users came to Williams’ defense. Why? Because two wrongs don’t make a right, even when Williams’ is involved.

Us: “body shaming is wrong and gross” Also us: “LMAOOOO Wendy Williams built like a deception 😭😭” — HAPPY FESTIVUS (@JVMES_BVTTLE) December 23, 2016

Wendy Williams doesn’t deserve all that flack for her TB photo she posted, its tasteless, rude and just plain wrong, love yourself. — brandon (@deansrollins) December 23, 2016

One of the biggest criticisms of the cyber-bullies is the message they are sending to the young girls who are reading their comments. Sure, it’s one thing to make fun of Williams, but by doing so, the bullies are also making fun of many other girls who are currently going through their own “awkward” phases. The horrible comments hurt the girls that currently look like that just as much as it might hurt Williams.

Had to unfollow for that one. I hate Wendy Williams. But I love little black girls and y’all not about to diss little black girls on the TL — Eva Sativa☭ (@onlineva) December 23, 2016

All these misogynistic posts about Wendy Williams body shape as a child make me really uncomfortable. — Bald Baby (@heauxkage_) December 23, 2016

What the 52-year-old host has that younger girls today might not is a thick skin. Williams has been bullied for years and developed a pretty solid self-esteem, something she has had to work on. She also finds comfort in her revenge – success.

So, while making fun of Williams is an easy jab at the TV host, it might actually be doing harm to others.

What do you think about the comments on the photo?

More: Amber Rose And Julianne Hough Make Up After Body Shaming Mix-up | Woman’s $130 Wedding Ring Photo Goes Viral | Mother Tries To Get Son With Special Needs An Ad Campaign – His Photos Go Viral | This Is Us Catch-Up Marathon Airing On USA Network | Jai Courtney Had A Weird Roadtrip With Shia LaBeouf

[H/T VH1]