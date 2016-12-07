Weapons-Filled Mannequin Challenge Resulted In Arrest In Alabama For Drugs And Guns

Keeping up with a long tradition of people acting like idiots merely to take part in an idiotic series of internet videos, two men were arrested thanks to a video they willingly shared on the internet to take part in the Mannequin Challenge.

As you can see in the video, this entry in the challenge featured over a dozen men posing with firearms and marijuana, which were also seized thanks to the video. Madison County Sheriff’s witnessed the video, in which the address can clearly be seen, sparked an investigation that resulted in enough evidence to obtain a search warrant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

What makes this arrest so fulfilling is knowing that the two perpetrators would not have been arrested and their firearms would not have been seized had they just not posted this video in the first place. Luckily, the stars of this video are still alive, unlike the man who died while trying to participate in planking photos a few years back.

MORE MANNEQUIN CHALLENGE: Sesame Street Nails Mannequin Challenge | Joanna Krupa Does The Mannequin Challenge A Different Way | Taylor Swift Pulls Off Best Mannequin Challenge Yet | These Toddlers Are Terrible At The Mannequin Challenge And It’s Absolutely Adorable

[H/T World Star Hip Hop]