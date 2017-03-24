Watch: Whoopi Goldberg Calls out ‘The Talk’s’ Sara Gilbert for Mispronouncing Her ‘View’ Co-Hosts’ Names

Whoopi Goldberg threw shade at The Talk after they announced the Daytime Emmy nominations.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Talk, the show’s panelists revealed the nominees. Sara Gilbert announced the contenders for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and had trouble with a few of the nominee’s names.

She struggled to pronounce the last names of The View‘s Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Sunny Hostin as well as The Real‘s Adrienne Houghton and Jeannie Mai.

Goldberg addressed the error on Thursday’s episode of The View.

“I think [the nominations] were announced on The Talk and I think a couple of the women weren’t sure about the pronunciation of everyone’s names so please introduce yourself so people know,” Whoopi shared.

The co-hosts went around the table and delivered their full names, while Joy Behar joked she was Angelina Jolie.

“We’re thrilled that you guys announced us,” Whoopi explained. “We love that, and we just wanted to say, ‘Hey, here’s how you do our names,’ ’cause maybe our names or some of our names are a little more difficult for folks…We just want to say congratulations to everyone who does this show.”

Later in the afternoon, Sara apologized for her mess up on The Talk.

“I got so many names wrong because I was so nervous and normally when we say people’s names, we’ve gone over who the guests are and we practiced but this was an in the moment thing where we were finding out right along with you who was nominated,” Sara explained to the audience. “So I made several mistakes and I was even nervous when I was saying it knowing I was saying things wrong.”

She continued, “So I’m very, very sorry to any of the women whose names I got wrong. It was a true mistake. I respect you guys. I congratulate you. I would never want to take away from your moment. So I am truly sorry. And it’s The View and The Real so I wish you guys luck and again, I apologize. We celebrate you guys.”

