Watch: Trailer Released for New Season of ‘Teen Mom 2’

The drama never ends for these young mamas.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, fans get a glimpse of all the moments that have occurred since the cameras stopped rolling last season, PEOPLE reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Teen Mom 2

We see Kailyn Lowry, 24, and husband Javi Marroquin’s marriage come to an end.

“We are getting divorced, period. Point blank. It’s not like we were this happy couple,” Lowry tells Marroquin. Marroquin then accuses her of only thinking about herself and not their family.

Fans also see Chelsea Houska, 25, find out that she and now-husband Cole DeBoer are having a baby and how they broke the news to her daughter Aubree.

Controversial moms Leah Messer and Jenelle Evans, 24, have their own drama going on. Messer is trying to piece her life back together while one of her daughters deals with debilitating muscular dystrophy.

Evans just can’t seem to get along with her mother, facing off yet again when Evans finds out she’s pregnant with baby number three while trying to regain custody of Jace.

The new season will premiere on January 2. Will you be tuning in?

This story first appeared at Womanista.