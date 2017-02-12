Watch Tom Cruise Fall Through Star Wars, the Avengers, Fast And The Furious Films

Tom Cruise is a franchise in his own right, and many films can succeed based on his star power alone.

So what happens when the actor falls through scenes from various popular franchises?

The results prove fatal, as not even Cruise can survive such devastating heights, but still—it’s hilarious to watch.

YouTuber DrMachakil took the ending scene from Cameron Crowe’s Vanilla Sky and combined it with several popular films and series.

Using deft effects blending and some careful editing, the scene results in funny transportations through the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, Fast and the Furious, Lord of the Rings, and more.

The clip tends to make its own narrative, showing how he effects the worlds around him upon entry. And the end, well, let’s just say that if Dave Chapelle couldn’t survive Con Air, neither can Tom Cruse.

Check out the clip below!

