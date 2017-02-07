WATCH: The Stranger Things Cast Freak Out Over Their Super Bowl Season 2 Spot

One of the best aspects of Stranger Things status as a cultural phenomenon has been watching the young actors react to stardom.

Whether they’re hitting late night talk shows or appearing the red carpet for award ceremonies, the kids and their antics are usually a highlight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So video of three of the gang’s reaction to the Super Bowl teaser trailer announcing Stranger Things Season 2 continues that trend.

AWWW THE STRANGER THINGS KIDS WATCHING THE SEASON 2 TRAILER #worldupsidedown pic.twitter.com/qGYqdZIZml — vanessa (@outerspacepink) February 6, 2017

The video shows who appear to be Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo going CRAZY in response to the clip.

You can see other people in the room dancing around the television in celebration with the kids, who are clearly excited for the video and the fans reactions.

Your mileage may very when it comes to reaction videos, but this one ranks up there among the best we’ve seen so far. How can anyone not enjoy watching kids get this excited?

Stranger Things Season Two returns on October 31.

Did you enjoy the first season? Rate it in our TV Database and let us know how much you liked it!

[Embed id=54745]Stranger Things[/Embed]

MORE: Producer Says Barb Will Have A Heavy Impact On Season 2 / Eggo Responds To Super Bowl Teaser / First Season 2 Image Surfaces

The first season of Stranger Things starred Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine. The second season will feature Sadie Sink as Max, a tough and confident girl whose appearance, behavior and pursuits seem more typical of boys than of girls in this era, and Power Rangers star Dacre Montgomery as Billy, Max’s hyper-confident, and edgy older step-brother.

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer (Wayward Pines, Hidden) serve as writer, directors and co-showrunners of the series, and are executive producers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen via their 21 Laps entertainment banner (The Spectacular Now, Night At The Museum, Real Steel, Date Night). Shawn Levy also serves as director.

[h/t] Cinema Blend