Watch: Shannen Doherty Shares Emotional Flashback Video From When She Shaved Her Head

Shannen Doherty has made a lot of progress since July.

Last summer, the 45-year-old Charmed star shaved her head during her battle with breast cancer. While Doherty has finished her chemotherapy now, she hasn’t forgotten the emotional day.

On Monday, the actress shared a video from when she cut off all her brunette locks before undergoing treatment. In the video, she tries to stay positive as her friend shaves her head, saying, “I look like Bart Simpson!”

“This day…laughing thru tears,” Doherty captioned the video. “Thank you @annekortright for jumping in and doing what needed to be done.”

During the summer month, Doherty chronicled her head shave with a series of Instagram photos. Since then, she’s continued to let fans in on her emotional struggle.

“I don’t look past today,” Doherty said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I want to believe that if I fight, I’m gonna be OK.”

