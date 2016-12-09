Watch: Rob Kardashian Meets Baby Daughter Dream In Rob & Chyna Teaser

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed their first child together, daughter Dream Renee Kardashian, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 10, and the newborn’s birth was documented for a special episode of the couple’s E! reality show, E! News reports.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming Rob & Chyna Baby Special, fans get a quick glimpse into Dream’s birth as the camera cuts to Kardashian wearing scrubs as he give his fiancée a loving glance while she lays in a hospital bed.

“This is Dad!” grandmother Kris Jenner can be heard telling baby Dream in the background.

The special episode will also go inside the couple’s baby shower, as well as the fourth birthday party for King Cairo, Chyna’s son with rapper Tyga.

The Rob & Chyna Baby Special airs Sunday, Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. on E!.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com