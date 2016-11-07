Watch: Nikki Bella Tells Brie Bella She Doesn’t Think Daniel Bryan Has Been ‘Honest’

This season of E!’s Total Bellas has largely centered around Brie Bella‘s husband Daniel Bryan and how he is coping with being forced into retiring from wrestling due to an injury, and this week’s season finale is no exception.

In a sneak peek of the episode, shared by E! News, Brie and her twin sister, Nikki Bella, are speaking about how Bryan is dealing with his retirement, with Brie telling Nikki she thinks Nikki should meet with Bryan’s doctor because Brie doesn’t think Nikki really understands what’s really happening with the former WWE Superstar.

Nikki responded by telling Brie that she doesn’t like to see her affected by Bryan’s struggle, but Brie quickly tells Nikki that she would do “anything in the world” for her husband.

Brie then explains to her sister that she’s opened her mind to the fact that Nikki’s boyfriend, John Cena, doesn’t want kids, and she hopes Nikki will be able to do the same when it comes to the way Bryan is dealing with his retirement. Nikki then responds that “at least John has been honest” from day one.

“And you don’t think Bryan has?” Brie asks.

“No, I don’t think he’s been honest,” Nikki replies.

