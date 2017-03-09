Brand New Trailer For Fate Of The Furious Released

Universal promised fans a new trailer for Fate Of The Furious this week, and the studio did not disappoint. Early Thursday morning, the newest trailer for the franchise’s eighth film was officially released.

F8 has teased some of the most intense action of the entire Furious franchise, and this new trailer has just proved that’s the case.

This new footage, which lasts for almost three minutes, doubles-down on the previous trailer. Charlize Theron is seen controlling thousands of cars all at once, Jason Statham springs into action with the team, and The Rock stops a torpedo with his bare hands.

Yes, you heard that right, with his bare hands.

The theme of family will be tested in this movie, as Dominic Toretto has decided to go rogue. It’s unclear what Dom’s motivation is for this drastic change, but he’s turned his back on everyone he loves most – and turned toward the most dangerous enemy the franchise has ever seen.

From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.

For The Fate of the Furious, Vin Diesel is joined by a returning all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky and Kurt Russell. In addition to Theron, the series welcomes newcomers Scott Eastwood and Oscar winner Helen Mirren. The film is directed by F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) and produced by returning producers Neal H. Moritz, Michael Fottrell, and Diesel.

The Fate of the Furious opens in theaters April 14, 2017.

