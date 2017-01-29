Watch: Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Life After Her Divorce

Miranda Lambert reveals her truth through lyrics.

Her most recent album, “The Weight of These Wings,” is a perfect example of how the singer telling her story in the most genuine way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before beginning her “Highway Vagabond Tour,” Lambert rehearsed her music at Joe’s Bar in Chicago to a smaller audience.

She opened up about what life was like for her following her divorce to Blake Shelton. “I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra,” she told the crowd before she sang “Ugly Lights” that she wrote alongside Natalie Hemby and Liz Rose. “Anyway I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’d be sitting there. So I wrote a song about it. I wrote it with Natalie [Hemby]. I really didn’t finish it, so I guess I will finish it for the next record. It goes like this.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com