Watch: Mark Wahlberg Would Not Let Daughter Ella Date Her Celebrity Crush Justin Bieber

Mark Wahlberg is one protective father!

Wahlberg visited the Ellen DeGeneres show and told the host that he would never let his daughter date her celebrity crush Justin Bieber, Us Weekly reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Patriots Day star’s statement came shortly after DeGeneres, 58, interrogated him on his recent famous dinner date he wanted to keep anonymous. Wahlberg, 45, admitted he invited Bieber over for dinner with his family and shared his 13-year-old daughter’s love for the singer.

“She liked him a lot, when she was younger. Turned on him completely,” Wahlberg said daughter Ella, to which DeGeneres responded, “A lot of people did.”

“And then came back with a vengeance,” Wahlberg continued. “‘Dad, that’s gonna be my husband,’” he shared. “I said, ‘Over my dead body. Actually, over both your dead bodies, I’ll just go back to jail.’”

Note to Justin – don’t mess with Marky Mark!

MORE NEWS: Alec Baldwin Taunts Donald Trump With Russian Make America Great Again Hat / Whoopi Goldberg Goes On Epic Planned Parenthood Tirade Against The View Co-Host / Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Stunning New Body After Giving Birth

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com