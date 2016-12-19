Watch: Mariah Carey Responds to Demi Lovato Shade On Watch What Happens Live

Demi Lovato threw some major shade at Mariah Carey on social media months ago, and the diva finally responded on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Sunday night, Us Weekly reports.

While on the show, Carey participated in a game of Plead the Fifth, in which she artfully dodged questions about ex-fiance James Packer and her new romance with backup dancer Bryan Tanaka before being asked about Lovato.

“Demi Lovato, I didn’t know this, she kind of shaded you on social media,” host Andy Cohen said. “She made assumptions about Ariana Grande, and she said, ‘Mariah’s a legend and she’s so talented but she disses people. It’s nasty the way she treats Jennifer [Lopez].’ What would you say to Demi?”

“I don’t know her either and so I wouldn’t say anything to her,” Carey responded. “She should come up, introduce herself to me, say, ‘Here’s my opinion, what do you think about it?’ That’s how you handle shit, OK?”

Watch the clip above to see Carey’s response.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com