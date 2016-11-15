Watch: Kris Jenner’s Terrifying Car Crash Has the Entire Kardashian Family Shocked and Worried

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale will definitely be emotional. The episode is centered around Kris Jenner’s terrifying car crash, E! News reports.

In the sneak peek clip of the upcoming episode, the reality family is shocked when they hear their mother was in an accident.

“Where is mom? I thought she was going to be here,” Khloe asks. “Your mom was just in an accident,” her assistant responds while on the phone.

Khloe looks incredibly concerned in the clip and so was the rest of her family. Based on the wreckage of the car from the accident, we are happy Kris made it out safe!

The season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. on E!

