Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Hot Pink Body Suit During 2017 ACM Awards Performance

Kelsea Ballerini brought the house down during her 2017 ACM Awards performance.

She looked stunning and confident in a hot pink-jeweled body suit while performing her hit song, “Yeah Body.” Ballerini’s body is giving us #goal vibes and making us feel like we have to hit the gym on Monday.

Performing in front of a colorful light show, Ballerini got the crowd singing along with her including Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott. Halfway through her performance, she grabbed her guitar and finished the tune with her incredible vocals.

The country singer in nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year alongside Carrie Underwood, Kacey Musgraes, Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert.

