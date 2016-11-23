Watch Justin Bieber Sock A Fan Square In The Face

One Justin Bieber fan was in for a painful surprise when the “Love Yourself” singer socked him right in the face.

While driving through a crowd of people in Barcelona, the 22-year-old had the window rolled down and was waving to the throngs of fans swarming around the car. One over-zealous Belieber approached the vehicle, and was sticking his hands into the window in an attempt to touch the pop superstar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Little did this fan know, clearly when you touch Justin Bieber…you get touched back real hard.

As the car rolled along, the superfan continued to keep his hands inside the window. This clearly didn’t sit well with Justin as he proceeded to sock the man square in the mouth spinning him around in disbelief.

The stunned fan held his jaw as Bieber’s car jetted off into the distance. His lip was bloodied by the sucker punch, and other fans in the area surrounded him to make sure the man was alright.

Check out the video below to see Bieber punching the fan in the face:

Justin Bieber still out here showing his fans love! 😍 pic.twitter.com/VWa0bZjwJp — Shady Music Facts (@TheFactsOfShade) November 23, 2016

Earlier this week, Bieber made headline news during one of his recent concerts in Italy. While performing in front of a jam-packed stadium, Biebs pulled up his shirt to showcase his brand new tattoo. The ink across his abs reads, “Son of God.”

A video posted by king bizzle (@trustnobizzle) on Nov 20, 2016 at 3:13pm PST

Bieber is no stranger to needles as he has 56 tattoos all over his body. Many of them are to broadcast his Christian faith, such as a portrait of Jesus on his leg.

Other tattoos include an intricate sleeve on his right arm, a pair of angel wings on the back of his neck, and a treble clef (g clef) music symbol behind his ear.

Bieber has sought the expertise of celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy in the past. Earlier this year, JonBoy inked a small cross on Bieber’s face. No word yet as to whether JonBoy was responsible for the “Son of God” tattoo.

Do you think Justin Bieber was right to punch this fan in the face?

MORE Justin Bieber: Justin Bieber Reveals New, Huge Chest Tattoo At Show / Justin Bieber Sobs Like A Baby During Performance In Germany / Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid’s Dramatic Reading Of Justin Bieber’s ‘Baby’ Is Absolutely Hilarious

[H/T The Wrap]