Watch: Jinger Duggar Tries on Her Wedding Dress for the First Time in ‘Counting on’ Sneak Peek

Although Jinger Duggar is already married to husband Jeremy Vuolo, fans get to see their wedding planning process on Counting On, according to Us Weekly.

During Monday’s episode of the TLC series, viewers will get to see Jinger, 23, try on her wedding dress for the first time with her mom Michelle Duggar and sisters Jana, Jill, Jessa and Joy-Anna.

“Trying on dresses, I was definitely thinking, ‘Wow, this is incredible,’” Jinger tells the camera. “Like, very soon, I’m going to be walking down the aisle. Everything is becoming more real.”

She continues, “When I came out in the first dress, I guess it was just amazing, being in a wedding dress. That whole thought was incredible.”

Sister Jessa Seewald said she had a lot of emotions seeing her sister in the gown. “Seeing Jinger come out in a wedding dress was a lot to take in,” Seewald shared.

“It was like, ‘This is happening. She’s gonna be married, she’s gonna be gone. Jeremy’s stealing her. What are we going to do with ourselves?’” she adds.

On the other hand, Jinger’s younger sister Joy-Anna says to the camera, “I know I was thinking about it the whole time, just like, ‘Wow, another sister’s getting married and leaving home.’ It’s bittersweet, but we’re all super excited for her.”

