Watch Jennifer Lopez Come Very Close To Having Huge Wardrobe Malfunction

Jennifer Lopez nearly had a huge wardrobe malfunction. The 47-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video from a concert rehearsal and she came extremely close to losing her top.

The Shades of Blue actress shared the video with the caption: “Brushin’ it up before show tomorrow!!!! See you there!! #allihave #jlovegas2017 #fewchanges #newtingzz.”

Since posting on social media, Lopez’s video racked up more than 2.7 million views and over 286k likes.

In the clip, J-Lo is putting on an extremely energetic display during the final practice before her “All I Have” show kicks off at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, according to Daily Mail.

Lopez’s spastic movement nearly caused her bra to come down and show off a little more than she likely intended to. To go with her loose-fitting cami top, the mother of two was rocking a pair of skin-tight black leggings and trainers.

Most recently, Lopez did an interview with W Magazine and explained that she feels even more comfortable in her skin now than she did when she was first rising to stardom.

“I never appreciated my body or my looks when I was in my 20s,” she said. “Now I’m like, Look at me! Look at you! Not in a conceited or arrogant way – I just appreciate myself in a way I didn’t when I was that age. And it’s not about perfection. I like the scars that I have.”

Judging by her latest Instagram pics, J-Lo is feeling super confident in her fit physique and she loves to show it off for all of her 58 million followers. Last week, Lopez shared a seriously risqué pic that put her famously curvy figure on full display.

“Getting this mind and body ready for Vegas… #rehearsalflow #selfmotivate #AllIHave #February8 #jlovegas2017 #inalilpainrightnowcantlie #feelsgoodtho #letsgetit,” she captioned the steamy snap.

