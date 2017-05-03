Watch: Janet Jackson Breaks Her Silence on Split With Her Husband, Announces Tour Dates

Janet Jackson is finally opening up to the public again — and she has big news!

“Hey, you guys, it’s me, Jan — just in case you don’t recognize me, ’cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby,” she said in a May 1 video. “But I thank God, I thank God for him, you guys. He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby.”

“This message was supposed to be about something else, but I’ll get to that in a minute. I just want to keep it real with you guys for a second. Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God’s hands,” Jackson addressed the split.

The pop star then got to the real reason behind her video: her tour plans!

“I’m so excited, you guys, so excited. I decided to change the name of the tour — State of the World Tour,” she said. “It’s not about politics, it’s about people, the world, relationships and just love…I cannot wait to see you on stage. September 7th.”

My baby and me after nap time. A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Before Monday’s video, her last message to fans was on April 14, when she revealed a photo of herself with her newborn son, Eissa.

“My baby and me after nap time,” she captioned the image.

Are you excited for Jackson to hit the stage again?

