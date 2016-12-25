Watch: Humane Society Shares Epic Video After All Animals Were Adopted for Christmas

It’s always amazing when an animal shelter has all of its pets adopted. An animal shelter in Colorado is rejoicing this holiday season after all of their dogs were adopted two days in a row!

This means over 25 dogs and 23 cats are snuggled up next to a Christmas tree right now, according to Mashable. It’s said that Christmas is all about family. Now all of those adorable pets get to celebrate the holiday with their new families! Hopefully, this wonderful trend continues for the shelter the next time they have pets in their kennels.

The organization shared the news on Facebook saying, “What happens when your last available dog gets adopted? Your staff and volunteers jump into the kennels to celebrate!”

The staff shared an adorable picture of everyone standing in kennels that are now empty as their furry friends went home with their owners.

