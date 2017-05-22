Watch Houses Fall In First Game Of Thrones Season 7 Teaser

Earlier today, HBO officially announced the premiere date of Game Of Thrones‘ seventh season, but that wasn’t all.

Along with the announcement that the show’s seven-episode season would air on July 16, HBO unveiled a cryptic teaser for the new episodes.

The footage is very dark, and it shows an animation of the four major houses that go to battle in the show. A bear, lion, dragon, and stag twist and turn, as major dialogue from the last few seasons hovers in your ears.

As the end, the figures all collapse, and the world is seen in the eye of The Night King.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones will follow the aftermath of Jon Snow and Sansa Stark reclaiming Winterfell from Ramsay Bolton after their epic Battle of the Bastards. Currently, Cersei Lannister is laying claim to the Iron Throne, with her brother and lover unsettled by her cold response to their son Tommen’s suicide which was largely prompted by her actions which cost Margery Tyrell her life.

“Because we know we’re coming to an end, and… what we’ve been filming in Season 7—without giving anything away, things are coming to a head, so not only do we feel the passage of time … that’s also been reflected in what we’re shooting,” Davos Seaworth actor Liam Cunningham said of Season 7.

According to a months old report, Game of Thrones Season 7 episodes will be directed by Jeremy Podeswa, Mark Mylod, Matt Shakman, and Alan Taylor. The show is currently the #1 ranked series in ComicBook.com’s TV Database, with a 92.55 rating from fans.

Will Jon Snow and Daenerys Targeryan finally come face to face before Season 7 of Game of Thrones comes to a close?

Game of Thrones will air Sunday’s at 9 pm ET on HBO, beginning July 16, 2017.

