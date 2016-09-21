Watch: Former Child Country Star Billy Gilman Stuns ‘The Voice’ Judges With Blind Audition

The Voice has seen plenty of singers audition, from those with limited experience to those with years of performing under their belts, and former child star Billy Gilman would definitely fall into the latter category.



Gilman auditioned for the reality show’s latest season, which premiered this week, and his blind audition is quickly going viral.

For his time on stage, Gilman sang Adele’s “When We Were Young,” performing a stunning rendition that impressed the show’s coaches, all four of whom turned their chairs for the former child country star.

Gilman eventually settled on Adam Levine as his coach, and will compete on the Maroon 5’s frontman’s team during the show’s 11th season.

“That intangible quality that you possess is exactly what embodies the person that wins this show,” Levine told Gilman. “You really could be the guy. I am blown away!”

The 28-year-old previously made history at age 11 when he released his debut single, “One Voice,” which became gold-certified and made Gilman the youngest artist to have a Top 40 hit on the country charts.

