Watch: Fans Think ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry May Have Revealed Her Baby’s Father

During the Teen Mom 2 Aftershow Monday night, Kailyn Lowry made a little slip that sent fans into a tizzy after she mentioned a man’s name in response to a question. Fans immediately speculated that Lowry had revealed the father of her third baby, which is something she has kept to herself since sharing that she was pregnant.

Us Weekly reports that while answering a fan question, Lowry said, “Larry and I …,” never mentioning the name again.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowry, who is already mom to sons Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3, was explaining that her boys are “excited” for their new sibling.

“I don’t care, boy or girl, but I don’t know how I’m going to do it with a girl. If she’s anything like me, it’s going to be rough!” she said before host Nessa mentioned that Issac could help his mom out by babysitting his new brother or sister.

“Larry and I talked about him babysitting,” Lowry replied, mentioning “Larry” for the only time that night.

After the speculation began, Lowry took to Twitter to clarify things, writing, “Omg you guys. Larry is a producer. We were talking about how good Isaac is.”

Seems like this is a closed case.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Omg you guys 😂 Larry is a producer. We were talking about how good isaac is. — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) March 7, 2017

H/T / Twitter / Us Weekly

This story first appeared at Womanista.