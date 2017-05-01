Watch: Faith Hill Got Booed at a Concert After Sharing a Confession With the Crowd

Faith Hill received some unexpected boos from a crowd of fans at a concert on her Soul2Soul tour with husband Tim McGraw.

On Thursday, the couple took the stage at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri, and took a moment to address the fans.

Hill started talking about the NFL draft, which took place from April 27 to 29.

“I have to confess something,” Hill told the audience, “Do you know what I was watching before we came out here? The NFL Draft.”

Despite her friendly manner, fans instantly responded with relentless boos.

“What?” Hill shockingly said. “You’re booing me? What the heck?”

“No, they’re not booing you,” McGraw said, “I know why they’re booing. The Rams, that’s probably why.”

In 2016, the NFL moved the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles. The city is still bitter about their football team’s departure, but McGraw knew how to make things better.

He mentioned the city’s MLB team, the Cardinals, and their NHL hockey team, the Blues, who are still competing in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

