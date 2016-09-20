Watch Ellen And Kristen Bell Give Hilarious Spice Girls Audition

The Ellen DeGenres Show never fails with its segments with celebrities. Be it a heartfelt moment that brings a tear to all our eye’s or a huge announcement, the show always entertains. So it is no surprise that Ellen teamed up with Kristen Bell to make a hilarious Spice Girls audition video that is sure to remind us of all those horrible Real World-style homemade audition videos.



( (EllenTube)

The video may be short, but Ellen and Bell nail it. The Spice Girls are reuniting, but Posh and Sporty Spice won’t be returning. So the group is welcoming auditions for two new members, and who better to have than Bell and Ellen?

Videos by PopCulture.com

I mean, the boots alone in this video are surely enough to get at least one vote.

[H/T EllenTube]