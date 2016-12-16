Watch Elle Fanning Talk About The Time She Stalked Channing Tatum

Turns out Elle Fanning is just as much a fangirl as the rest of the world, especially when it comes to Channing Tatum. The actress recently appeared on The Tonight Show where she shared a story about how she got to meet the Magic Mike star during a Beyoncé concert. Needless to say, she did what any fan would do.

Fanning and her friend had left their seats at the Beyoncé concert to grab food. Once the returned, Fanning said she noticed that there was a man sitting in the seat next to theirs, so she encouraged her friend to sit in the seat next to the stranger. Then she realized who it was.

(YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

“I was like, ‘You have to sit next to the dad that’s bringing his daughter to the Beyoncé concert!” Fanning told Jimmy Fallon. “And then he looked up and it was Channing Tatum. I was so jealous I was like, ‘Move! Move!’”

Though Fanning is an actress and part of the Hollywood scene, much like Tatum, she was still super excited and a bit nervous around the actor. She did manage to “play it cool” throughout the concert. Even though she and her friend were enjoying Queen Bey’s performance, they were also slyly watching Tatum dance to the music.

Of course, when it came time to try to get a photo, Fanning was really “cool” about it. Instead of asking Tatum for a photo, she and her friend got someone to take a photo of the two of them that just happened to also get Tatum and his wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum in the background. The photo is a bit blurry, but at least she still played it cool.

It’s always good to hear stories of celebrities getting nervous about meeting other celebrities.

