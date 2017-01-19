Watch: Eli Young Band’s Bus Catches Fire

Eli Young Band’s tour bus caught fire on Wednesday morning, the band revealed on social media on January 18, writing, “We’ve lost more than a bus here.”

The fire apparently started in the back of the vehicle, near the engine. Video and photos that were shared on the group’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts detail the disaster happening.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The vehicle was just outside Topeka, Kansas, when the fire struck.

“There are memories and posessions that we can’t replace,” the group wrote alongside footage on Facebook. “It’s really sad to see her go. We’re just happy that our driver, Randy, is safe!”

CMT revealed the band was at home during the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

This story first appeared at Womanista.