Watch: Ariana Grande Visits A Haunted House On Ellen

Another day, another trip through a haunted house on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

On Monday’s episode of the hit talk show, singer Ariana Grande is host Ellen DeGeneres’ latest victim to be sent to a haunted house in the name of Halloween fun. Along for the ride is DeGeneres’ executive producer, Andy Lassner, who previously went through a different maze in a segment that aired on DeGeneres’ show just days ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This time, Lassner and Grande take a trip to Universal Studios’ American Horror Story Halloween Horror Nights haunted house maze, where they encounter all kinds of characters from multiple seasons of the scary FX show.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long, long time,” DeGeneres said at the beginning of the clip.

Upon entering the maze, Grande and Lassner attempt to reassure one another, but they’re quickly scared by the creepy cast of characters inside. Grande falls to the ground multiple times, and at one point, Lassner falls with fright and Grande loses him for a bit, wondering,”Where the f–k is Andy, man? Let’s go!”

Once the pair are safely out of the maze, they quickly regain their composure, with Grande joking, “It wasn’t bad,” before adding, “Somewhere in there is my heart.”

“Last year we’re doing it,” Lassner notes at the end of the clip.

We’ll see about that next year — watch the pair’s scary journey above!

This story first appeared at Womanista.