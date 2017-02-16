Watch A Redback Spider Take On A Huge Snake

Many people are afraid of the whole concept of Australia because it’s often claimed that all the animals that live down there could kill a human. The video below of a spider crossing paths with a snake is proof that, when humans aren’t willing to visit, the animals get bored and just start killing one another to stay on top of their murdering skills.

In case the image of the massive spider in the clip above isn’t enough to terrify you, knowing that’s it’s an incredibly venomous relative of the Black Widow will surely send shivers down your spine. It’s unknown what kind of snake is in the video, but venomous or not, it’s obviously not something you’d like to find in your garage.

Despite not knowing if it has venomous traits, the snake clearly is lacking in brain capacity as it somehow manages to wind up in the redback spider’s web. Also, you’d think a snake would be strong enough to wriggle free from a little ol’ spider web, but you’d be wrong. Dead wrong.

Obviously, the snake has the size advantage, but the redback spider has the advantage of venom that can create necrotic tissue and incapacitate its victims. Although we don’t like to celebrate the demise of any creature, no matter how creepy they look, at least everyone in Australia can rest a little easier knowing there’s one less snake to freak them out.

