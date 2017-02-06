Watch: 84 Lumber’s Full Super Bowl Ad Was Too Controversial to Air

When 84 Lumber created their Super Bowl ad, the company did not believe their full commercial wouldn’t air, Vanity Fair reports.

The commercial features an immigrant mother and daughter on their “journey north.” However, Fox forced the company to cut the ending of their commercial.

The company ended up adding their entire commercial onto the 84 Lumber’s website and Super Bowl viewers crashed the site rushing to figure out what happened to the family.

Although the company did not specify the family’s location, many believe the message was about Mexican immigrants and President Trump’s proposed wall.

Fox did not comment on the censored ad, but according to the network’s advertising guidelines ads should not include “viewpoint or advocacy of controversial issues.”